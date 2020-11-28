Rebecca Otto will begin serving in January as executive director of the Ernest C. Oberholtzer Foundation.
Otto may be best known for her 12 years of service as Minnesota State Auditor, and 16 years prior as a state representative and school board member, as well as an small business entrepreneur.
This was the first formal executive search process for the organization, said Bob Norbie, chair of the foundation's search committee and incoming president of its board of trustees said.
“The most important role of a board is to make a strong hire in its chief executive officer," he said in a news release. "The good news is we have found that individual in Rebecca Otto who we believe will carry forward a tradition of excellence as we advance the foundation's mission “to foster and maintain Ober’s legacy and north woods island home as a source of inspiration, renewal and connection to Indigenous peoples, kindred spirits and the natural world.”
A legacy organization formed by “Ober” in the early 1960s, the Oberholtzer Foundation continues to foster Oberholtzer’s personal and professional ideologies as well as to maintain properties left to the Foundation on Mallard Island, and three neighboring islands, on Rainy Lake. Without Oberholtzer's wilderness advocacy, the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness would not be what it is today, the release said.
Otto’s first wilderness experience in northern Minnesota was at the age of 14, on a 10-day trip in the BWCAW, which transformed her life and informs her leadership
style and who she is today, she said. She said she is deeply grateful to the legacy work of Ober in working to establish and protect the BWCAW.
“I am excited and honored to lead this legacy organization,” said Otto.
Otto brings strong experience in the area of environmental advocacy, which ties both to Ober’s intentions and to the crucial wilderness-saving work still very much needed today, the release said.
Otto said she identifies with Ober’s leadership style - how he collaborated and connected with people to preserve the boundary waters region.
Otto shared that her 2019 stay on Mallard Island, a time of deep reflection, gave her “a clarity on what she wanted to do next, a role that is environment-related and ideally tied to northern Minnesota’s wilderness.
"This new leadership role will bring me full circle,” Otto said.
Otto is well known as one who has worked to protect the Earth, she said.
“The next generation deserves clean water and air, and to have the chance to experience that life-changing time in the wilderness," she said, adding her personal goals mesh well with those of the foundation and will bring new energy to the island and to the century-old legacy.
Whether on Mallard or through other farther-reaching efforts such as curriculum development, this new leadership will be of great interest to those who have followed Oberholtzer’s life, said the news release.
Otto assumes the role from the outgoing executive director Beth Waterhouse, who is retiring after 13 years of leadership for the foundation.
“We want to acknowledge the exemplary stewardship of our outgoing executive director, Beth Waterhouse, whose passion for the mission over her years inspired many to steward the ideals of Ernest Oberholtzer," Norbie said.
Winter months, Otto will work from a home office and spend several weeks each summer on Mallard Island. She joins an active 12-member board of trustees, more than a dozen active and well-trained island caretakers, and hundreds of individuals who care about and generously support Ober's lasting legacy.
Otto lives with her husband, Shawn Otto, in Marine on St. Croix, Minn., where they have designed and built a renewable energy home often used as a classroom across two decades. She will soon apply some of what she knows about sustainable living to an 1,100-foot island in Rainy Lake.
For more information about the Ernest C. Oberholtzer Foundation and its mission visit www.eober.org.