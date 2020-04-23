The 2020 Fort Frances Canadian Bass Championship planned for July has been canceled due to concerns about the pandemic, the tournament’s website reports.
The FFCBC Committee cites July 22-24, 2021, as the date of the next FFCBC and posted on its website the following:
“For the safety of our volunteers, fishermen, and the people of our district we are sorry but the FFCBC will be canceled this year...
“We look forward to seeing everyone next year. Please stay home and stay safe. Practice social distancing when out in public. Together we can help beat this pandemic.”