From Saturday through Monday, Minnesota residents can take a kid fishing, and neither the kid or the adult with them needs a fishing license.
In an effort to encourage outdoor family activity, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has designated this weekend as “take a kid fishing” weekend, when residents fish or spear fish for free when accompanied by a child age 15 or under.
On Saturday, Sandy Point Lodge and Resort on Kabetogama Lake will conduct its second annual Bring a Kid Spearfishing Day, reports Ben Sundin, general manager of the resort.
“The event is designed to allow local parents and children the opportunity to get out on the lake and experience a new sport at absolutely no cost to them,” Sundin said.
“This year we have planned it to fall on the same weekend as the MN DNR’s Ice Fishing weekend, so no license is needed by the parent if their child is under the age of 16,” he added.
Just a few time slots are left, and parents should call 218-875-2615 to reserve a time.
A professional fishing group will attend to assist in teaching kids the basics of the sport, and all kids who participate will receive gifts, he said.
The day begins at 8 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. at Sandy Point Lodge and Resort, 10606 Gamma Rd., Kabetogama.