The 2020 Frostbite Falls Open Ice Golf Tournament held on Rainy Lake during Icebox Days raised $5,000 to help end hunger in Koochiching County.
On Monday, event organizers presented Falls Hunger Coalition Director Karina McClellan with a check to help toward that effort, reports Eric Johnson.
“I love love love ice golfing," McClellan said of the event. "At 30 below or 30 above, we have the same amount of fun. Each year this event grows and I am always impressed with the turnout."
The 2020 Frostbite Falls Open was held in conjunction with the 40th Icebox Days festival on Jan. 18 on the frozen surface of Rainy Lake outside Thunderbird Lodge.
The Frostbite Falls Open Ice Golf Tournament hosted 18 foursomes for a day of a different kind of golfing, while showcasing a gateway to Voyageurs National Park.
Sponsored and hosted by Thunderbird Lodge, entrants compete on a nine-hole frozen course with tennis balls propelled by golf clubs, hockey sticks, or whatever implement they choose, as long as the ball is hit off the frozen lake surface.
In its fifth year, the FBFO was at its best to date, said Johnson in a news release. With a full slot of participants, many new and returning sponsors, great prizes, and snowy weather, the 2020 event went off without a hitch.
“It was considerably more labor intensive this year to keep the course maintained to our high standards due to the heavy snow cover on the lake and snow just prior to the event on Friday night,” said Johnson. “But with help from all of our volunteers, especially Shane Talley and his John Deere tractor, I think it may have been our best course yet. Sometimes success resembles hard work and is wearing a pair of work boots.”
“There is a lot of time spent planning and I really appreciate all the detail put into the course,” added McClellan.
Thunderbird Lodge also debuted an outdoor ice bar that was enjoyed by golfers and spectators alike.
This year’s winners were:
- First Place was team “Mining Molars": Tom and Jill Herzig and Blake and Beth Peterson
- Second place was team "Slice and Dice": Karina and Rocky McClellan, Rob Fish and Vinny Phillips
- Longest drive winner: Dean Schilling
- Best sled winner: team "Fire & Ice": Desiree Arnold, Kurt Kennedy, Michelle Bergstrom and Bill Bergstrom
- Runner-up best sled: team South "Jackfish Pirate Patrol": Howard and Cathy Nevanen and Matt and Anne Nevanen
Next year
Plans are in the works for the 2021 Frostbite Falls Open with teams and sponsors already getting registered. For more information on the 2021 Frostbite Falls Open and to register your team or sponsor, visit www.FrostbiteFallsOpen.com.
Falls Hunger Coalition, established in 1988, is a 501(c)(3) registered non-profit food shelf serving all of Koochiching County and is a community supported organization.