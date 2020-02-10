Snowmobilers will again gather at Thunderbird Lodge Saturday for an annual event to raise money for the fight against cancer.
The 12th annual Falls International Speed Run Against Cancer returns Saturday from noon to 3 p.m., with registration beginning at 11 a.m. at Thunderbird Lodge.
The event raises money to help local community members with travel costs related to cancer treatments. Last year, more than $1,300 was raised through racer registration fees and free-will donations.
The radar machine will be set up on the lake near Thunderbird Lodge to award prizes for the fastest runs. Prize categories include: 600cc and under, 700cc, 800cc, 1,000cc and open. The cost for three runs is $10. Additional donations will also be accepted.
Trail report
Leading up to Saturday's event, International Voyageurs Snowmobile Club Pres. Jim Bigler reports the trails are in excellent shape.
"After all the traffic last weekend for our annual hot dog roast, the crew had a big job getting all our the trails back in shape and they did a great job," he said. "There are a couple logging jobs going on right now so please pay attention in these areas."