Ask Dave Peterson this week what the fishing will be like for the Feb. 29 35th Annual Family Ice Fishing Derby and Raffle on Sand Bay, Rainy Lake, and he's got a quick answer.
"Got a 23 and a 16 incher (Sunday) night," he said. "I think the fishing will be good."
And that's not all that's good out there, said the veteran member of the Rainy Lake Sportfishing Club, which organizes the event.
"The ice conditions are good," he said. "The slush is all gone."
People may, however, find pockets of slush here and there on Sand Bay, he said.
"I was out with a snowmobile (Sunday) and saw no slush where there had been slush about two or three weeks ago," he said.
Peterson said Travis Thompson has plowed ice roads further to the north and further the to the east than in years past. The road starts at Rainy Lake Marine Service, accessed from Highway 11 East, to County Road 20 and to Town Road 225.
Peterson's quick to share a new jig he's found that's been working for him: A white glow one-eighth-ounce tungsten jig.
"That's been my go-to lure," he said.
Tungsten is heavier than lead, and features the right color white glow, he said.
"It's the latest and greatest and works good," Peterson said.
And while the day is more about having fun than catching fish, the event serves as the main fundraiser for the Rainy Lake Sportfishing Club. All money gained from derby will again be used to improve local fisheries, provide scholarships, and keep up the Rod Smith Memorial Kids Fishing Pond. In addition, Peterson said the derby supports the Rat Root River project, fishing piers in the area, the annual Senior Fish Fry and the Senior Fish House.
He summed up the club's mission: "We're just trying to increase the amount of fish in Rainy Lake."
This year, a $10 raffle ticket gets its holder into the fishing derby area, and makes them eligible for the top three cash prizes, totally $8,000, and many other prizes valued at $14,000. People don't need to be on the ice to win the prizes.
Fish must be caught within the derby area to be registered. As in the past, anglers may a register fish in four categories: walleye/sauger, burbot, northern and alternative species. First-, second- and third-place fish prizes, donated by four businesses, will be awarded by random drawings from fish entered in each category.
Club members remind people that Minnesota fishing regulations apply to the derby, including the slot size that calls for all walleye measuring 18-26 inches may not be kept.
Meanwhile, Peterson notes Feb. 29 is a good day for the derby: It's the last day current 2019 fishing licenses are valid.
"It's great - they know the next day is March - seriously, it's the last day you can use your license," Peterson said. "And everybody loves March because they know we're getting closer to open water."
Other important fishing dates include:
- Inland waters close to walleye fishing Feb. 23.
- On Rainy Lake, dark houses, fish houses and portables must be off the ice no later than midnight March 31.
- 2019 annual shelter licenses are valid through April 30, 2020.