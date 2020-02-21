With the early open-water Rainy River walleye and sturgeon season in the very near future, area officials geared up with a preseason meeting last week.
Much of the activity involves massive numbers of anglers trying to launch boats at Koochiching County-managed boat landings along the river.
Koochiching County Land Commission Nathan Heibel, who manages the county parks and landings, reported the meeting went well, with good participation from all the partners involved in the event.
Heibel said the county is lining up site attendants to help facilitate traffic and lessen congestion as much as possible at some of the landings and ramps.
He reminded anglers the early spring season is again a catch-and-release only season, which began last year.
And, he noted, ice around landings last year started to open up around the end of March, but the timing of the opened ramps varies year-to-year based on weather and river ice conditions.
Meanwhile, he notes the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Baudette Area Fisheries staff have put together an "excellent" informational piece about the 2020 Rainy River spring fishing season. Follow the link to that document: https://files.dnr.state.mn.us/recreation/fishing/low_rr/rr_spring.pdf
Heibel noted that certain landings see high use early in the season, as they are often the only usable ramps at that time.
"As the Rainy River opens up downstream, folks tend to spread out and the pressure subsides a bit," he said. "The overall message from the various agencies is for anglers to know and follow the rules, be patient as ramps are opened by the agencies as soon as reasonably possible - folks shouldn’t be opening accesses on their own, respect adjacent private landowners near the landings, respect fellow anglers, be safe-whether on the water, at the landings, or parking your vehicle, and have fun while enjoying the resource."
Attending the meeting were representatives of law enforcement agencies, including county sheriff's office, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officers, U.S. Border Patrol, and Ontario conservation officers, he said.
In addition, various county departments were also represented at the meeting, he said, including staff from the county's Highway, Environmental Services, Land and Forestry and county commissioners.
DNR Fisheries staff and local tourism and visitor bureaus from International Falls and Lake of the Woods County also attended, and indicated they would again via social media spread the word about:
- Fishing regulations;
- Aquatic invasive species awareness and prevention;
- Parking rules in and around the landings;
- The need to respect private property adjacent to the landings;
- Encouraging patience by all using the parks and boat ramps, especially during high use periods.