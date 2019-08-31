Jake Markert, 13, casts from the dock at Kec's Kove Resort on Kabetogama Lake earlier this month. Markert, from Fort Dodge, Iowa, was visiting Borderland with this family.
top story
Gone fishin'
Laurel Beager
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- HGTV's 'Island Hunters' features Rainy Lake and Woody
- Paul Noel Turenne, 83
- Large-scale cannabis operation planned for Fort Frances
- James W. Griffith, 82
- Smokey Bear sketches find a home in the Falls
- Don C. Carey
- Wilson, Godin reel in IFBC title
- DISTRICT COURT
- Touchdowns and turnovers to raise money for cancer
- Broncos win in double overtime