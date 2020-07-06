A third $10,000 grant will allow Koochiching County to continue efforts to eradicate of certain noxious weeds.
The county's grant is among 35 awarded last week by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, totaling $537,000 to combat noxious weeds across Minnesota. The 2020 Noxious Weed and Invasive Plant grant is awarded to cities, counties, townships, conservation districts, and tribal nations to purchase equipment and supplies, conduct mapping and outreach activities, and hire private applicators to manage noxious weeds.
Noxious weeds are plants that have the potential or are known to be harmful to human or animal health, the environment, public roads, crops, livestock, or other property. There are now 48 plants on Minnesota’s Noxious Weed List.
The grant, the third consecutive award to Koochiching County, will be managed by the county's Land and Forestry Department, led by Land Commissioner Nathan Heibel, who said the primary target specie is meadow knapweed, listed on the state's list of noxious weeds to be eradicated.
But, Heibel said, other noxious weeds on the state's “control” list on county managed lands are also fair game for eradication efforts funded by the grant. Weeds also such as wild parsnip, common tansy, spotted knapweed, and leafy spurge.
"We cited the increased presence of numerous noxious weeds across the county on lands this department manages as well as other ownerships," Heibel said of the grant application. "Being awarded this grant for multiple years in a row now has allowed us to make a concerted effort against a number of noxious weed species and we are seeing some very positive results on the ground where this grant has allowed us to make multi-year treatment regimens possible were they otherwise would have been hard to accomplish from a financial standpoint."
Heibel said initial treatment and subsequent follow up treatments is key in getting all noxious weeds in check.
The grant funds will be used primarily for hiring contractors to treat known hot spots for these weeds on county managed lands, he said. Mowing and herbicide applications are the primary methods of treatment, but biological control on certain species is also an option county officials have been using where it makes sense.
The grant will primarily target meadow knapweed, wild parsnip, common tansy, spotted knapweed, Canada thistle, and leafy spurge. The grant has allowed county staff to do additional weed control work where it otherwise would not have had the funding to do so, he said.
"We are trying to get the most efficient treatment of multiple weed species where possible," Heibel added.
Heibel said the work funded by the grant is showing results.
"This grant has allowed us to make some good progress in areas with high concentrations of these plants," he said. "We hope this program will be able to continue for years to come. The staff at the Minnesota Department of Agriculture have been a big help in this venture."
Grants were funded at two levels for Fiscal Year 2020 (FY20). Twenty-three Level 1 projects were awarded up to $10,000 each to be spent in one year to support local activity. Twelve Level 2 projects were awarded between $10,000 and $50,000 each to be spent over two years to promote collaboration with entities within and outside their jurisdictions.
The MDA anticipates another $100,000 will be available through the Noxious and Invasive Plant Grant for the next fiscal year (FY21: July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021). The request for Proposals (RFP) will be released by September 2020 and grants will be awarded in 2021.