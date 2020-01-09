The Ken Henrickson family was recently recognized as outstanding conservationists at the annual meeting of the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts in December.
In addition, the Trails End Chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunter’s Association was recognized as the Koochiching SWCD’s Community Conservationist organization of the year.
They were selected by the Koochiching Soil and Water Conservation District for the award, which was presented at the district meeting Dec. 8-10 in Bloomington.
Each year, the state's SWCDs recognize individuals and organizations for outstanding accomplishments in implementing conservation practices and improving Minnesota's natural resources. The award program is conducted with support from "The Farmer" magazine.
The Henrickson family exemplifies this county’s engaged landowner ethic, according to the Koochiching SWCD staff.
"They continue to be thoughtful stewards of their property, from the years when Ken’s grandparents cared for the land and now looking forward to the guidance he is passing on to his grandchildren," said the release.
James Aasen, Koochiching SWCD forest resource specialist, said the family continues to be great partners, voluntarily participating in conservation programs with us and other area natural resource agencies.
“Our county needs a careful mix of land use consideration when balancing suitable farmland, wetland, and forest conservation decisions and the family has done that very well for generations,” Aasen said.
Trails End Chapter
In addition to the Henricksons, the Trails End Chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunter’s Association was recognized as the Koochiching SWCD’s Community Conservationist organization of the year.
The Trails End Chapter was chartered in Koochiching County in 1988 and has been providing conservation opportunities ever since. In recent years new, engaged members have reinvigorated this local chapter, one of the first to be established as part of the MDHA.
"Their promotion of wildlife habitat projects, youth education, and landowner stewardship opportunities help promote conservation throughout the county," the release said of the Trails End Chapter members.
"We're really proud of all the education and community engagement that the Trails End Chapter has accomplished over the years," said Jolen Simon, Koochiching SWCD program coordinator. "They really bring together local outdoorsmen and women and their families through annual events and membership.”
For more information on the Conservation Awards program, contact Simon at the Koochiching SWCD, 218-283-1180.