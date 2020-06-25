What's been called by its author the “single greatest conservation achievement in generations," the Great American Outdoors Act would help Voyageurs and other national parks catch up with a backlog of maintenance, and designate millions to trails, public lands, and parks.
The multi-pronged Great American Outdoors Act was approved 73-25 by the U.S. Senate June 17 and has been sent to the U.S. House, where it is expected to be approved. It must also get Pres. Donald Trump's signature.
The act would designate $9.5 billion over the next five years to address maintenance backlog projects in national parks, including Voyageurs National Park.
The money will come from revenues made from energy production on public lands—from oil and gas drilling and renewables. The legislation was introduced in March by U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colorado, and has 59 cosponsors.
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar voted in favor of the act, and cited a 2017 report by the Pew Charitable Trusts which shows Voyageurs National Park has approximately $16 million worth of deferred maintenance projects on campsites, docks, trails, roads, and park buildings.
VNP Superintendent Bob DeGross said federal public lands are suffering from $20 billion in deferred maintenance costs, with $12 billion of that accumulated by the National Park Service.
"If it passes it will provide funding to areas like Voyageurs National Park to keep up with regular maintenance projects that we have not been able to complete in the past due to the lack of funds to complete," he said.
“From our lakes, to our park trails, to the Boundary Waters, Minnesotans take pride in our love of the outdoors," Klobuchar said. "I am proud of our bipartisan success in passing historic legislation that invests in our commitment to ensuring our nation’s trails, public lands, parks and open spaces remain protected and accessible for generations."