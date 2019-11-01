With Minnesota's first-ever statewide youth deer hunt over, hunters have turned their attention to the regular firearms season, which opens Nov. 9 and ends at sundown Nov. 24.
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Area Wildlife Supervisor Larry Petersen expects a similar season to the last one.
Deer populations are not distributed equally, he said. There are plenty of deer in agricultural areas and around communities, where they are often fed, he said. However, in forested areas away from ag land and humans, hunters may experience a hit and miss season.
"Some areas have rather poor hunting in the low population areas and deer sightings will be few and far between," he said. "But it might be different seven miles away or even one mile away. "
Does have had plenty of fawns this year, especially where there are strong deer populations, he said.
"We've had some worse than average winters, so there will be deer compromised by recent winters, and overall the population is still influenced by severe winters five and six years ago," he said.
Permit Area 119, east of Highway 53, again allows only bucks to be harvested, he said. That's based on harvest numbers and observations in the DNR's modeling, which indicate the area is well below the goal population. Deer in the area have been affected by those hard winters, and the population isn't yet recovering. He said he expects that permit area to continue the conservative, bucks-only hunt for some time.
Permit Areas 103 and 108 are based on the lottery system, and so there will be no change in the number of permits offered this year from last. The lottery allows someone to purchase a license that allows them to kill and register a buck, but to manage the population at goal, allows that license - if purchased prior to the deadline - to be placed in a lottery that allows the selected licensee to shoot a buck or a doe.
Permit Area103 is close to the population goal, while Permit Area 108 is below goal, so have low number of permits offered.
Petersen expects bucks to be active during the season, noting the timing of the hunting season is tied to the rut, or breeding season.
"The latter half of October things start picking up," he said. "The peak breeding is often at the first of November. After that it drops off."
During that time, the bucks search for does, causing them to move around. The very peak of breeding may cause bucks to be "occupied with does," but afterwards they continue to look for does making them visible to hunters, he said.
Petersen will again be a participant in the deer hunting tradition and will hunt with this wife at her family's residence in west central Minnesota and perhaps later at his "home-farm" in central Minnesota with his family.
"I do watch the weather, and we do not have firm plans," he said, adding he may also bow hunt later in the year.
Hunting with his wife, Patti, often involves sharing the failures - what didn't work - more than the success.
"It's nice to get sympathy from another hunter," he said. "There's some truth to 'misery loves company' - the missed shots, spooked deer, all those things, add quality to the experience."
Reg change
Interesting is how Petersen describes a regulation change this year that allows wounded deer to be tracked by a leashed dog.
"I'm not sure where it came from, but it's been talked about since I was a little kid," he said of the regulation.
In the past, concern about using dogs for tracking involved fear that some people would release their dog, allowing it to chase deer and drive them toward a hunter, he said.
The new regulation requires the dog to be leashed with the other end of the leash in human hands at all times.
"That's something that should allay concerns about using the dog for additional hunting assistance," he said.
The change is intended to decrease the number of wounded deer in the woods that are never found by hunters.
"This should help track down some wounded deer, especially those that don't bleed very well and don't go all that far, but you just can't find," he said.
A dog's intense sense of smell should at least help indicate the direction of a dead or wounded animal.
"Some dogs will be better than others," he said. "People will find out if their particular dog tracks well."
However, he cautioned people to be aware they will be taking their dogs into "wolf country."
Challenges
Locally, hunters can expect more difficulty getting to where they usually hunt, but a lot of those folks already know that, after recent rains and beaver activity flooding roads.
"Unless it freezes really hard, and that will alleviate the access issues," he said.
In addition, the season opener is as late in the month as possible for firearms season, and that may play a role in the number of hunters in the woods.
"Colder weather usually happens later in the year and more snow," he said. "Those potential conditions can also be factors in how the hunt goes. There's a better chance (for hunter success) with snow, but there could also be snow on branches that could affect visibility."
The weather conditions on opening weekend dictate overall harvest, he said.
"If there's bad weather, harvest is down (often because of lack of hunter participation and access)," he said. "Really good weather really helps with harvest numbers," he said.
CWD
In the southeastern part of the state, chronic wasting disease has brought very liberal seasons, allowing hunters in some permit areas to take more than one buck.
The aim is to reduce the incidence of infected animals by removing them from the population and slowing the spread of the fatal disease.
In addition, he said the state has prohibited deer carcasses from other states to be brought into Minnesota. That, too, is an attempt to avoid spreading CWD because many people discard deer carcasses by dragging them into the woods when they return home, where a local deer may come across it and become infected.
Reminders
- Hunters must wear blaze orange or blaze pink. Non-hunters, who happen to be in the woods during the season, should also wear those colors to be seen by hunters.
- Think about deer stand safety. Hunters may fall or accidentally discharge their weapons while climbing into or out of deer stands.