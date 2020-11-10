As of Tuesday morning, 82,529 deer — 54 percent adult bucks and 32 percent adult does — have been registered in Minnesota’s firearms deer season.
The warm temperatures on opening weekend likely brought some hunters out of the field early to cool their harvested deer. Hunters must register their deer before processing, before antlers are removed and within 48 hours after taking the animal.
The area tied a record Nov. 3 with 70 degrees and set a new record daily high temperature of 74 on Nov. 4, breaking the old record of 67 set in 1975. The warmer temperatures continued with Saturday’s high of 53, Sunday’s high of 71 and a new daily high temperature record of 65 set Monday. Temperatures began to drop to the season’s more normal temperatures in the 30s Monday night.
Local reports
Locally, conservation officers report lots of activity in the field.
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports a busy opening firearms deer season with a lot of people out enjoying the warm weather.
But not everyone was hunting in Borderland. Some people also decided to give fishing on the Rainy River, one last chance before the cold and ice hit, he noted.
Kittelson said enforcement action was taken during the week for deer hunting over bait, expired ATV registration, allowing to hunt over bait, over-limit of fish, and possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports he spent a lot of time returning calls about deer-hunting questions, mainly about the new zone designations in the area.
In addition, he reported that the majority of the week leading up to the opener was spent locating and documenting baited deer-hunting stands, and then visiting those locations on opening day.
He also followed up on fishing complaint, which resulted in a multitude of violations uncovered, he noted.
Meanwhile, he reported that he cited violations for taking deer with the aid of bait, angling over-limit, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, failure to register at a state campground, no state park pass, expired ATV registration, and allowing a juvenile to hunt in violation of game laws.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook Station) also reports a busy weekend addressing individuals who were found hunting deer over bait.
“Everything from molasses to approximately 300 pounds of corn was observed while addressing the opening weekend hunting violators,” he reported.
Zavodnik also ended up in a foot pursuit with an individual who was stopped for driving erratically. While in pursuit, the passenger of the vehicle thought it would be a good idea to hop in the driver’s seat and leave the scene. Various enforcement action was taken throughout the week. Zavodnik continues to field trespass complaints, mostly due to spruce-top cutting.
Detailed registration instructions for all methods is available on the DNR website.
Curious how many deer have been harvested and from where? Check out the DNR interactive deer harvest map, which has been updated for this year, allowing hunters to select multiple deer permit areas.