The International Rainy-Lake of the Woods Watershed Board will conduct a virtual public meeting Oct. 2.
Thw meeting is an opportunity to hear about the activities of the board and its committees, ask questions, and express concerns. All are welcome.
The Oct. 2 meeting begins at 12:45 p.m.
To participate in the virtual meeting, people shouldRSVP via Eventbrite by Sept. 30. Details about how to participate in the virtual meeting will be provided closer to the meeting date.
Following the meeting with the board, participants may stay online for an agency update. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Environment and Climate Change Canada will be speaking about the work underway by their respective agencies to address toxic and nuisance algae in the watershed.
About the board
The International Joint Commission formed the International Rainy-Lake of the Woods Watershed Board to assist with binational coordination of water quality efforts for the entire boundary watershed and to coordinate the management of the water levels and flows on Rainy and Namakan lakes and the Rainy River. Further information on the International Rainy-Lake of the Woods Watershed Board is available at http://ijc.org/en_/RLWWB
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) monitors environmental quality, offers technical and financial assistance, and enforces environmental regulations. The agency finds and cleans up spills or leaks that can affect our health and environment. Staff develop statewide policy, and support environmental education. https://www.pca.state.mn.us/about
Environment and Climate Change Canada informs Canadians about protecting and conserving our natural heritage, and ensuring a clean, safe and sustainable environment for present and future generations. https://www.canada.ca/en/environment-climate-change.html