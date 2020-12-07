IVSC Pres. JIm Bigler: Well, things are certainly starting out slower that we hoped for, but on the other hand our operators and volunteers have accomplished a lot on our trail clearing.
Most of the east end - Hagerman Trail - over to Rainy Lake and down to the Rat Root has been completed. The Family Loop has a beaver dam that our operators will take care of ASAP.
On the west side of the junction the DNR will be blowing a beaver dam that we had trapped out - thanks to Jerry Palm - sometime this week.
Groomers John and Ryan have been working on the Arrowhead Trail the past week also.
Hopefully we can get some cold weather to get the ice conditions safe enough to stake and then much needed snow. Again a reminder that ATV’s are not allowed on GIA (Grant in Aid) snowmobile trails.