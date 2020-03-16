International Voyageurs Snowmobile Club
Pres. Jim Bigler: It’s time to write my last trail report. Our trails still have a fair amount of snow on them, as well as the lake trails, too. The problem is that they're frozen up pretty hard after last weekend's 50 degree weather.
Unless things change our grooming is done for the year. All grant in aid trails will be closed on April 1, and the Blue Ox Trail will be open to ATV traffic. I want to thank all family and business members that joined our club again this year and hope to see you next year. Remember if you don’t have a club you don’t have trails. Hope everyone has a fun and safe summer. Jim