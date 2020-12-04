International Voyageurs Snowmobile Club will conduct its annual trail clearing day Saturday.
Club Pres. Jim Bigler reports people should meet at Rainy Lake One Stop, Highway 11 east, and head out on the trails at 9 a.m.
If snow conditions aren’t favorable for snow machines ATVs will be welcomed. Bigler urged people to bring a chain saw, and any other tools that might be needed.
Because of concerns about COVID-19, Bigler said the club won’t provide lunch this year, however beverages will be available.