INTERNATIONAL VOYAGEURS SNOWMOBILE CLUB
Tuesday
The guys have been out working on the trails and doing the best they can with our current conditions.
Everything has been groomed on the East end and with the small amount of snow we have the trails didn’t actually turn out to bad.
The Arrowhead has been groomed but will be getting shut down starting Tuesday for some trail work. The reroute will be down the Slatinsky trail to access the Arrowhead/Hagerman.
We are still having water issues heading to Big Falls but hopefully we’ll be able to get around it to touch things up soon. The Junction has been groomed but nothing west of the Junction can be groomed yet, we need some cold weather to freeze things up better.
Ride safe please, conditions change daily with the weather.