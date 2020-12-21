International Voyageurs Snowmobile Club
Sunday
Pres. Jim Bigler: Things are looking better. We’ve gotten some cold weather so it’s making ice. We’ve gotten a little snow so I’ve seen some sleds out. Our operators have been out working hard and doing a great job.
They’ve got our east end done, the Arrowhead also. They’ve been working on the west end from the Junction to County Road 82. There’s a gate there that hasn’t been opened yet. Bruce will get this done this week.
With the swamps, etc., freezing up nicely we just need some good snow so the guys can start grooming. Also with the ice conditions improving we should be getting the lake staked soon. From our club to you, we wish everyone a very Merry Christmas.