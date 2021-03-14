Trail Report 3/13/21
Well folks... it’s time to make our final trail report of the 2020/2021 season. We have been putting it off as we hate to call the end to season this early but it was just a short winter for snowmobiling. We started with very little snow and just never really got the good snowfall that we always hope for. After our 3 week cold snap of -40 degree temps our weather took a full 180 and sprung us straight into an early spring.
Last week the Park closed all access to the ice roads and closed their trails well. We had to follow suit as the snow could not stand up to the warm sun and it’s +50 degree temps any longer.
This week we started putting up gates and closing the trails as they are down to the grass. Most trails have no snow left on them at all. The lake stakes were removed this morning and trail signs have been starting to come down also.
We hope you all had a chance to get out and safely ride our trail systems this year. As always, we want to thank all of the Associate Members, our Members and their family’s, our volunteers, our groomer operators and our board members for all that they do each year to keep our trails the best trails in MN!!
Please remember that ATV access to the trails does not start until April 1st even though there is no snow on the trails at this time. Have a great spring and summer. We will see you on the trails next year ❄️