International Voyageurs Snowmobile Club
Pres. Jim Bigler: Talked to our trail administrator today and the Big B said unless things change our clubs grooming will be done for the year.
When you groom it with the warm temps we’re having it sets up rock hard. The clubs next step will be to rent a mower and widen out some areas that’s getting pretty narrow and dangerous when the groomer meets a sled. This will be done while the trails are still frozen so if your out riding please be careful.
Have a great week.