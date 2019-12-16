International Voyageurs Snowmobile Cl ub
Sunday, Pres. Jim Bigler: It’s going to be making ice the next few days. We need it with all the rain we had this fall. There are areas where water is flowing across our trails and is slow in freezing up so please be careful out there.
Hopefully, we’ll get some good amounts of snow so we can get the groomers out after this cold spell. Hats off to John and Ryan who worked really hard on clearing the Arrowhead Trail from the Blue Ox to the K3 last week.
If your out for a ride, respect people’s property, watch your speeds, stay on the right side of the trail and have fun.