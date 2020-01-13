International Voyageurs Snowmobile Club
Pres. Jim Bigler: Finally things are starting to shape up. Ryan groomed the Blue Ox to Big Falls on Thursday. Bruce wasn’t able to cross the beaver dam by the Galvin Line but was able to cross the beaver dam on the east side of Highway 53.
He made it to the 3K trail at Kab plus groomed the Hagerman from the Arrowhead to the Rat Root. He barred 15" of ice on the south side of the Rat Root. John has the Hagerman groomed to the Rat Root plus he's groomed to Frank's Bay.
The weatherman says we have some cold temps coming next week which will help areas with slush problems etc.
THEN IT'S SNOW TIME. Enjoy the trails, watch your speeds, have fun and join your local club.