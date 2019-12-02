Sunday
International Voyageurs Snowmobile Club Pres. Jim Bigler: It’s officially here. The trails are open. Wish we would have gotten a little more snow but it’s early. If you do go riding please respect property owners. They give us the privilege to cross their property which we don’t want to lose.
Next Saturday is trail clearing day. We’re leaving Rainy Lake One Stop at 9 a.m. Lunch and beverages will be provided. Hope to see you there. Remember, the Blue Ox Trail is now closed to all ATV’s until April 1. Remember to watch your speed stay on your side of the trail and have a fun and safe winter.