Sunday
Pres. Jim Bigler: Put lots of miles on this weekend with friends from the Cities and Wisconsin. All the trails were in great shape. Hats off to all the operators for a job well done.
There is logging activity on the Arrowhead before the K3 trail. Our club had our annual Hot Dog Roast Saturday. Great turnout. Thanks to Steve, Ryan, Larry and Calvin for a job well done
Remember we will have our annual Radar Run at the Thunderbird on the 15th. Have fun and please watch your speed and ride on the right side of the trails.