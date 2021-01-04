International Voyageurs Snowmobile Club
Pres Jim Bigler: Our operators are out doing the best they can considering the conditions. With the warm weather we can’t groom the swamp areas yet and lack on snow is making it difficult to flatten our other areas. Again our lake trail is staked with good ice conditions.
Many other clubs are experiencing the same problems.
Just another reminder that our grant in aid trails on both land and lake are open to snowmobiles only.
Remember “If you ride, join a club”.