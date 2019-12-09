International Voyageurs Snowmobile Club
SUNDAY
Pres. Jim Bigler: What a great turnout Saturday for trail clearing. A lot was accomplished and a fun time was had by all. We got most of the Hagerman done up to the state ditch on the Slatinski Trail and over to Frank’s Bay and down to the Hagerman Shelter.
Now with cold weather predicted, things will freeze up nicely.
Next week the operators will start work on Arrowhead Trail to the K3 then eventually head south and west.
If you happen to be out on the trails please remove any trees, etc., if possible.
It is early yet with a lot of wet areas so please be careful if you out on the trails. Remember have fun and be safe!