International Voyageurs Snowmobile Club
Pres. Jim Bigler: The IVSC\Thunderbird Radar Run was once again very well attended. Thanks to all who came out and to all volunteers that made it a great day.
All our trails are in great shape and will be groomed on a continued basis. We received help from the Baudette club in grooming the west end of the Birchdale/Logan trail. Thanks to Marty and Todd from the Baudette Club.
Our guys will be out this week grooming the east side of the trail.
Remember when you're out, watch your speed and ride right. Have a fun week.