Sunday
This past week the guys took advantage of the small amount of snow we had and did some major brush clearing on some of our trails; they worked hard and got a lot done.
They are taking Monday off and will resume grooming on Tuesday.
We got a few inches of snow this weekend so that should help with trail conditions. We are also hoping after the cold in the upcoming forecast it will freeze enough for us to open up west of the Junction but at this time it is still not groomable.
The Arrowhead Trail will remain closed due bridge repairs into March, the reroute goes down the Slatinski Trail and this is clearly marked.
Also take caution at the Hagerman Trail head. There is a T in the trail with STOP signs, please obey these signs as people have almost been hit by riders who are not stopping at this intersection.
The club canceled its Annual Hotdog Roast at the corner of the Hagerman and Arrowhead trails, planned for Saturday, due to the pandemic restrictions limiting the number of people at an outdoor recreation event.
Ride safe and see you on the trails.