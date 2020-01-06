International Voyageurs Snowmobile Club
SUNDAY, Pres. Jim Bigler: On the positive side, John has the Hagerman to the Rat Root groomed as well as the trail to Frank's Bay.
On the negative side, Bruce had a problem on the Arrowhead Trail. Beaver dams aren’t freezing we’ll with the warmer weather so as of now grooming over them is not safe.
Bruce and Ryan did take the sleds out to pack these areas down and hopefully with the cold weather coming things will improve. If your out riding in areas that haven’t been groomed help out by packing these areas which will make things freeze up faster.
Remember stay on the trail, keep the noise down, and join a club. Have fun.