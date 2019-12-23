International Voyageurs Snowmobile Club
Sunday, Pres. Jim Bigler: The crew has busy getting trails cleaned up. Lots of trees down in areas plus packing the trails so they will freeze up has kept John and Ryan very busy. The Hagerman and Arrowhead are done as well as the section to the Junction. Heading west from there to Co. Rd. 1 and on the Blue Ox to Happy Landing is ready. Bruce staked the lake from Bowman Landing to Franks Bay and VNP has the lake staked through Black Bay to Ash River. Hopefully we’ll get some snow so the crew can start grooming. Remember to respect property owners and stay on the trail. Happy holidays to all and be safe.