Keith Soderbeck, who lives along the Rainy River west of International Falls, caught this 42-inch, 22-pound northern pike at 3 p.m. Dec. 5 on Rainy Lake. The state record northern pike measured 45 1/4 inches in May 2018 when it was caught on the Rainy River, reports the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
Just 3-inches short
- Laurel Beager
