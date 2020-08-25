Multiple presentations now in play as the bite finally seems to be turning on.
Water temps are still in the 70s, but that looks to change with cooler temps in the forecast. Walleyes have been scattered throughout Kabetogama over the past several weeks, frustrating anglers as they are seeing them but just not able to get them to snap. Approaching this type of scenario demands patience and versatility.
Walleyes are still being somewhat stubborn, but if you are willing to switch up your presentation you can put fish in the boat. The mid-lake reefs are starting to heat up in depths of 18'-25'. Looking for transition areas off the deep edges is key and two distinct presentations are working. If you decide to go with the traditional Lindy rig, moving slow through schools of fish with a leech is your best bet. Another presentation that is working well is moving much faster, say 1.9-2.3 mph, using a heavy bottom bouncer and spinner or a crank bait and staying close to the bottom. Once again, leeches seem to be the bait of choice when Lindy rigging. If you are set up with lead core or down riggers, working around the deep edges pulling cranks can be very productive.
The mud flats are also producing extremely well in 28'-34'. A 2-ounce bottom bouncer and spinner tipped with a leech or crawler is the way to go covering these areas. Using lead core or down riggers is also a good presentation to use.
The most consistent bite though has been the weed lines. It's hard for some to imagine fishing the weeds this time of year, but for those working these areas, the bite has been fantastic. When the wind is blowing, follow it. Dragging Lindy rigs along the outside edge is working but your best bet is to sit just outside the weed line and pitch small jigs tipped with a leech or crawler using a slow retrieve. Leeches have been most productive as they can produce walleyes, small mouth bass, perch and pike all in the same area. I have seen catches of multiple species come in using this approach.
Somewhat of a surprise right now is the crappie bite happening on the north end of Kab. Those targeting crappies along the north shore of Kab (Etling/Camel Back/School Teacher) are reporting great success. Check the deep weeds as well as suspended fish that are holding just off these areas.
As Mother Nature attempts to turn the corner from summer to fall, we should see the fishing continue to improve. The bugs have been held at bay as we have only seen one significant mayfly hatch this year. Did notice a few on cabin screens this past weekend but doesn't look like it will amount to much. Pelicans have made a disappearing act, except for a few, which could be an indication that cooler weather is ahead.
As you take a cruise around the lake, keep an eye out for bucks in velvet as they are actively feeding along shorelines and roadside ditches.