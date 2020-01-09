Koochiching Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Eldon Voigt and KSWCD staff member Pam Tomevi recently attended the 83rd annual meeting of the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts.
Known as MASWCD, the state meeting was held Dec. 8-10 in Bloomington
The conference featured grassroots initiatives to conserve soil and water resources in Minnesota.
“This was a great chance for us to learn more about some of the current natural resource issues in the state,” said Voigt in a news release. “The convention always provides us with new ideas that we can use locally."
A keynote session on Dec. 9 featured David Horsager, CEO of Trust Edge Leadership Institute and a global leader on helping leaders and organizations become the most trusted in their industry. A plenary session followed on the topic of ecosystem services markets.
In addition to a variety of sessions on conservation topics, the annual meeting included the MASWCD business meeting, with discussions and votes on natural resource resolutions.
Several awards were presented at a Dec. 9 luncheon. These include the MASWCD/MPCA Outstanding Community Conservationist Award; MASWCD/DNR Division of Forestry Outstanding Forest Steward Award; Minnesota DNR Division of Waters Appreciation Award; the Outstanding SWCD employee award, presented by the Board of Water and Soil Resources; Employee Outstanding Contribution Award sponsored by Minnesota Association of Conservation District Employees; and awards for teacher, legislator, and SWCD supervisor.
The convention also featured a Dec. 10 luncheon, where the SWCD of the Year Award recipient was announced and recognition was given to outstanding conservationists from SWCDs across the state, with support from "The Farmer" magazine.
For more information about MASWCD, visit www.maswcd.org.