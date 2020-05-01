Rob Ecklund shows a 45-inch lake sturgeon he caught and released Tuesday afternoon, with his wife Joan serving as the master net-minder, no easy task for that size fish.
The lake sturgeon catch season ends Thursday, with just one fish between 45-50-inches or over 75 inches allowed. If kept, the fish must be immediately tagged and registered within 48 hours.
Catch-and-release season begins Friday and ends May 15. No tag is needed, but fish must be immediately released.
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website says the lake sturgeon is Minnesota’s largest fish, and can grow to more than 100 pounds. Big sturgeon are increasingly common in Minnesota. The Rainy River holds nearly 100,000 sturgeon 40 inches or longer. Put head to tail, that is a string of fish more than 60 miles long, said the site.