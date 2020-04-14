The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has closed the Lindford Ditch Grade Minimum Maintenance Road in the Littlefork area to all vehicle traffic, including all-terrain vehicles, through June 30.
DNR Forestry Division staff are working to notify a handful of leaseholders on county lands affected by the closure. Gates are posted with closure signs and will remain closed through June.
“While the ditch grade is not part of an official ATV trail, it does get some local use. Closing it now and allowing it to recover from construction activity will make for a more stable and safe ride for users later, and reduce the potential need for additional repair,” said Matt Wappler, Littlefork area forestry supervisor. “We ask that people use good judgment, obey the closures, and check the DNR website for additional forest road and trail closures and updates.”
Road and trail closure information is available by contacting the DNR Information Center at info.dnr@state.mn.us, 888-646-6367 or 651-296-6157, (8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday).
For information on roads and trails on county land, contact the county directly.
Also, while the Lindford grade closure is not related to COVID-19, the public is also reminded that the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting many DNR operations. Details on these operational changes are available on the DNR COVID-19 webpage (mndnr.gov/covid-19) for the latest information.