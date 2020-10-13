Local soil and water conservation district officials want to hear about people's experiences in three local watershed to help shape the future of those watersheds.
The Lake of the Woods and Koochiching soil and water conservation districts, in partnership with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, are seeking local public input on three watersheds: Rainy River-Rainy Lake, Lower Rainy River and Rapid River Watersheds.
"We want to hear about problem areas and challenges ranging from erosion issues to habitat issues and what is important to the people that live an recreate in these watersheds," said Jolen Simon, program coordinator, Koochiching SWCD, in a news release. "We also want to know what are the pristine areas that you want to continue to enjoy."
The MPCA has assessed waterbodies in these watersheds and, locally, the SWCDs are updating local plans to protect and restore water quality.
How to participate?
There are several options for participation:
- Tuesday, Oct. 20, from noon to 1 p.m., a public informational meeting will be held via WebEx/teleconference to provide attendees with new information that has been gathered on the health of these watersheds. This informational meeting will be recorded to view anytime at your leisure.
- Tuesday, Oct. 20, an online survey will be available for two weeks. The survey will take input on the watersheds for the purposes of future planning efforts.
- Tuesday, Oct. 27, from noon to 1 p.m., a facilitated public input session will be held.
Links to these resources can be found on the Koochiching SWCD website: www.koochichingswcd.org/rainy-webinars/
To provide input in other ways or for more information, contact the local SWCD office:
- Koochiching SWCD 218-283-1180
- Lake of the Woods SWCD 218-634-1842 ext #4