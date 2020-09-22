Lake of the Woods Sustainability Foundation marks the death of former Canada Prime Minister John Turner: "a champion and great friend of Lake of the Woods," said Todd Sellers, foundation executive director, Kenora, Ont.
Turner, who died Saturday at age 91, served as the 17th prime minister of Canada from June 30 to Sept. 17, 1984, serving also in the cabinet of Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau as minister of justice and of finance.
Sellers said the foundation's directors mourn the loss of Turner, who was a supporter and mentor to the foundation.
"Canadians and Americans who share Lake of the Woods have lost a great Canadian and great friend of the lake who understood that we must cooperate closely to protect our shared waters," said Sellers. "We will miss him deeply."
Turner said in a video interview with the foundation, “We are fortunate as Canadians to have a great share of the world’s water and we have to consider the gift we have been given as a trust for future generations. Lake of the Woods is a majestic piece of that great gift.”
Sellers said Turner's determination to bring attention and action to protect the lake water quality led to the formation of the LOWWSF and to the establishment of the International Joint Commission watershed board to coordinate water quality efforts on this binational great lake.
Lake of the Woods, as an international lake, falls under the auspices of the Boundary Waters Treaty of 1909 and the attention of the IJC, if Canada and the United States jointly agree there is a need.
Sellers said Turner was instrumental in persuading governments of this need, starting in 2004 when he invited the Right Honourable Herb Grey, then IJC Canadian co-chair, to the lake to see water quality conditions first-hand and to hear public concerns.
"By 2012 these efforts paid off, with both countries directing the IJC to establish an international watershed board and to develop a master plan of study for the lake," Sellers said. "Subsequently, Mr. Turner’s advocacy for the lake helped secure federal funding for the Canadian Lake of the Woods science program aimed at developing nutrient objectives and targets for Lake of the Woods to combat algae blooms."