sturgeon
Mike Martin, Hayward, Wis., landed this lake sturgeon last Thursday from the bank of Rainy River in about two hours. The lunker which measured 69-inches long, with a 29-inch girth. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources estimates it weighed 92 pounds. John Vinar, International Falls, at left, guided Martin, just a few steps from his home.

 ALAN BURCHELL PHOTO