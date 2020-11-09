An interactive map from the Minnesota Invasive Terrestrial Plants and Pests Center about terrestrial invasive species in Koochiching County is now online.
The map, https://mitppc.umn.edu/ , displays only the priority species that MITPPC researchers are actively/currently working on. To view a more complete list of terrestrial invasive species reported in Minnesota, please visit these EEDMaps.
You can see reported invasive species by location here: https://mitppc.umn.edu/news/which-invasive-species-are-your-area
Established by the Minnesota Legislature in 2014, MITPPC researchers are dedicated to finding science-based solutions to protect Minnesota’s prairies, forests, wetlands, and agricultural resources from invasive species.
Established in 1851, the University of Minnesota is Minnesota’s flagship, land-grant and sea-grant university.