With the addition of new Conservation Officer Curt Simonson, Borderland's CO stations are full.
Simonson fills the International Falls #2 station in Minnesota Department of Conservation Officer District 5, which includes six other officers at stations ranging from International Falls south to Virginia.
The new CO is not new to northern Minnesota; he was born and raised in Grand Rapids, and said he has relatives in Borderland.
A love of all things outdoors that took root at a young age is what led to the career he just began.
"I've wanted to be a conservation officer since I was young, at an early age - 7 or 8 years old," Simonson said.
"The outdoors in general has been a big part of life growing up, hunting, fishing, trapping, and as a conservation officer I am able to protect the resources I enjoyed growing up for future generations."
Simonson was a part of Minnesota's 20th Conservation Officer Academy at Fort Ripley, which ended mid-August, after which he spent months training in the field with an experienced CO. Each of the 14-member class was assigned to their own stations at the end of 2020. The new COs filled some of the 21 vacant stations among the 155 CO stations in the state.
The academy was good and extensive training, he said, adding the toughest part was being away from family for four months.
Each week's training was theme-based, with the first half of the week spent in the classroom and the last part in field scenario-based exercises.
Simonson said he was happy to be assigned to the open station based in the Falls. "I wanted to be up north, and I-Falls seemed to be the best fit," he said.
The academy prepared him well for the real-life part of the job, but he said his appreciation for the wide range of issues a CO handles is growing.
"When a majority of people think about a conservation officer, they think game warden, but there are a lot more different aspects," he said. "CO's wear many hats."
CO duties range from checking anglers, to getting called to a wetland complaint, to birding and nuisance bear complaints. COs also can be called up by the governor to assist in calming civil unrest, as happened during protests in the Twin Cities this summer.
That each day brings something new, and sometimes not according to "the plan," makes the job unique and exciting, he said.
A CO's main goal is to protect the resources, he said, but he also incorporates education into his day-to-day work.
"Another big goal is educating the people using the resources, making sure we all have the same opportunities to enjoy what Minnesota has to offer," he said.
His personal end-of-the-day goal, he said is to do the job to the best of his ability.
Every job will have its tough days, he said, adding the CO job is more of a lifestyle. COs work schedules others do not, work at times and in conditions others do not.
"Since I started, this short time, at the end of the day I can't believe it's work," he said. "It doesn't feel like work, I enjoy it so much. It's a part of who I am and what I like."
Meanwhile, Simonson shares the interests of many who live in Borderland: Favorite sport is hockey, which he played for a few years, and he likes to spend his time off in the outdoors, with family and friends.