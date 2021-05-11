Walleye
Minnesota's 2021 fishing opener is Saturday.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has compiled the following fishing-related faces.

Anglers and waters

  • There are about 1.4 million licensed anglers in Minnesota.
  • About 500,000 people are expected to fish on Minnesota’s opening day of the walleye and northern pike season.
  • Minnesota has 11,842 lakes, 4,500 of which are considered fishing lakes. There are over 16,000 miles of fishable rivers and streams.
  • Average annual expenditure per angler in Minnesota is about $1,500.*

Participation, economy

  • Fishing contributes $2.4 billion to the state’s economy in direct retail sales, ranking Minnesota third in the nation for angler expenditures.*
  • Fishing supports nearly 35,500 Minnesota jobs.**
  • Minnesota ranks second in resident fishing participation at 32 percent, second only to Alaska.*
  • Most resident anglers are from urban areas. However, a higher percentage of people living in rural Minnesota fish compared to the percentage of people living in urban areas who fish.*

Fishing habits

  • Significantly more time is spent fishing on lakes than on rivers and streams. *
  • The average Minnesota angler spends 15 days fishing each year.*
  • Walleye are the most sought-after fish in Minnesota, followed by northern pike and muskie combined, then panfish, bass, crappie and trout.*
  • Visit mndnr.gov/LicenseDollarsAtWork for more information about how the DNR spends fishing license dollars, and select a Fisheries area to find local information.

