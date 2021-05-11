Minnesota's 2021 fishing opener is Saturday.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has compiled the following fishing-related faces.
Anglers and waters
- There are about 1.4 million licensed anglers in Minnesota.
- About 500,000 people are expected to fish on Minnesota’s opening day of the walleye and northern pike season.
- Minnesota has 11,842 lakes, 4,500 of which are considered fishing lakes. There are over 16,000 miles of fishable rivers and streams.
- Average annual expenditure per angler in Minnesota is about $1,500.*
Participation, economy
- Fishing contributes $2.4 billion to the state’s economy in direct retail sales, ranking Minnesota third in the nation for angler expenditures.*
- Fishing supports nearly 35,500 Minnesota jobs.**
- Minnesota ranks second in resident fishing participation at 32 percent, second only to Alaska.*
- Most resident anglers are from urban areas. However, a higher percentage of people living in rural Minnesota fish compared to the percentage of people living in urban areas who fish.*
Fishing habits
- Significantly more time is spent fishing on lakes than on rivers and streams. *
- The average Minnesota angler spends 15 days fishing each year.*
- Walleye are the most sought-after fish in Minnesota, followed by northern pike and muskie combined, then panfish, bass, crappie and trout.*
- Visit mndnr.gov/LicenseDollarsAtWork for more information about how the DNR spends fishing license dollars, and select a Fisheries area to find local information.
Sources:
* 2011 National Survey of Fishing, Hunting and Wildlife-Associated Recreation, (U.S. and Minnesota reports) U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
** Sportfishing in America, January 2013, produced by Southwick and Associates.