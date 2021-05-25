District 5 — Eveleth area
Tuesday
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports fishing, boating safety, and invasive species enforcement on Rainy Lake and the Rainy River continue to be the main focuses. A few animal complaints, a public waters issue, and recreational vehicle enforcement were also looked into.
CO Curtis Simonson (International Falls #2) reports spending time this week monitoring ATV activity and angling activity in the area. Anglers reported fishing success to be pretty good throughout the week. Simonson also spent time this past week monitoring minnow traps and issuing nuisance-beaver permits.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports angling and aquatic invasive species enforcement were the main focuses of the week. Angling reports have been mixed, and those who were finding fish noted success across a wide variety of areas and conditions with no real patterns noted. Follow up was done on public waters cases and a TIP call related to targeting a fish species during a closed season.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) spent time following up on an angler harassment case from the previous week. The suspect admitted to purposely running over another angler’s fishing line with his boat during the altercation. Appropriate enforcement action was taken. Zavodnik also followed up on multiple ATV trespass calls, some of which included tearing up wetlands on the landowner’s property. He wants to remind OHV operators to stay on the designated trails unless given permission to ride on private lands. Numerous nuisance-animal complaints were also handled.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports angling and boating activities over the week were checked. ATV activities were monitored. Fishing remains slow. Numerous beaver-related complaints were received. Bears are on the move as reports come in. Numerous phone calls were received and responded to on a variety of topics. Equipment work is ongoing.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring fishing, boating, and ATV activity. Anglers continue to report limited success. Broughten fielded calls regarding trespass and injured animals.
Cook vacant
Tower vacant.
Hibbing vacant.