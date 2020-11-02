District 5 - Eveleth area
MONDAY
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) assisted with a security detail for Vice President Pence’s visit to Hibbing and fielded calls with questions in regards to trespass and upcoming hunting seasons. Miscellaneous wildlife-related calls were dealt with. In one instance, an individual had been watching a deer off and on most of the summer when it had been fleeing from wolves and seeking safety by standing in the river. On the day of the call, the buck was found by the caller after being alerted to the scene by birds. The caller showed several pictures that told the tale throughout the year, with the wolves ultimately winning the cat-and-mouse game. Decorative materials harvesting and netting activity filled out the remainder of the week.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) spent time finishing decorative material cases and completing vehicle maintenance over the past week. Zavodnik received multiple complaints regarding spruce-top theft during the week, including one where an off-duty forester observed suspicious spruce-top activity. Initially, the suspect denied taking spruce tops on private property without permission, but quickly changed his tune when there was clear evidence that he was the culprit. Over 1,200 spruce tops were seized at the individual’s residence and enforcement action was taken. Zavodnik also assisted local law enforcement with several physical domestic assault cases over the week and arrested an individual who was charged with a fourth-degree DWI.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked ongoing hunting seasons, state park enforcement and a detail at the Range Regional Airport. He also continued work on decorative materials theft and permit cases. Deer-baiting issues were also documented. Enforcement action was taken for failure to register a deer and ATV violations.
CO Matt Frericks (Virginia) and other COs assisted in providing security during Vice President Pence’s visit to Hibbing. Frericks also spoke at a Rotary Club meeting and covered topics regarding ATV and snowmobile safety as well as deer-hunting rules and regulations. Frericks assisted CO Zavodnik with the seizure of a large load of spruce tops and checked other bough cutters. Time was spent patrolling for and finding several deer baits. These baits were documented and samples were taken. Anyone hunting over these deer baits can expect a meeting with Frericks during the upcoming opening weekend of deer hunting.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the past week monitoring fishing, hunting, and trapping activity. Grouse-hunting success has slowed significantly. Trappers also report limited success. Broughten also fielded calls of injured deer, trespass, and license questions.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports continued monitoring of area forest roads and public access sites. He fielded numerous phone calls over the week on a variety of outdoor questions. Permits continue to be issued and nuisance wildlife dealt with. Watercraft winterization and various equipment work was completed.
International Falls #2 – vacant.