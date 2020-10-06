District 5 - Eveleth area
Monday
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports the sturgeon keep season came to a quiet close with not as many people as in past years attempting to harvest a fish. Nuisance-bear complaints are increasing with most people tolerating the issue, people are reminded to remove any food source, which usually remedies the problem. Grouse hunters are starting to see a few more birds as the leaves continue to fall. Trespass issues were also handled throughout the week.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports fall is in full swing with more than the usual number of visitors using the great north woods to get away and relax. Dispersed camping has become more prominent although tent camping has become less popular as the temperatures drop at night. Grouse hunters have mostly been successful, with good reports heard. A popular and disturbing violations encountered in recent days has been the transport of loaded firearms in/on a motor vehicle. In one instance the individual had a loaded shotgun in the cab of their pickup with the safety in the fire position with an excited dog also in the cab stepping on the gun. Situations like this are prime for a bad ending to a good day. A few minutes thinking about the safety fundamentals of outdoor recreation will allow everyone to go home at the end of the day. Various hunting and ATV violations were encountered.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports duck hunting remains poor, with few ducks and fewer hunters. Complaining about the lack of ducks from hunters continues. ATV and small-game activities were monitored. Fishing and public access sites were checked. Free time was spent issuing permits, returning phone calls and working on administrative tasks.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) encountered the same individual who was cited the previous week for transporting spruce tops without a permit. Again, he was found to be driving a borrowed pickup truck and transporting spruce top bundles illegally. The subject?s spruce tops were seized again. A 50-year Volunteer Firearm Instructor Award was also given to an instructor from the Cook/Orr area. His dedication to the program and the students definitely do not go unnoticed. Thank you, sir!!
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) monitoring hunting and angling activity, ATV riders and checked on a wetland fill complaint. A duck hunter who was transporting a loaded shotgun was arrested on a felony warrant. Everyone has heard of distracted driving, but distracted horseback riding was observed for the first time. The rider, however, continued on with the smartphone without incident. Enforcement action was taken on transport loaded firearm and a number of ATV violations.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring fishing and hunting activity. Fishing success was limited this past week. Waterfowl hunters are finding few ducks. Grouse hunters are finding some birds. Broughten also fielded calls regarding trespass and litter.
Virginia vacant.
International Falls #2 vacant.