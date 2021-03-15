District 5 - Eveleth area
Monday
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports spending the past week monitoring conditions on the Rainy River. The first people were launching boats earlier in the week with more over the weekend. ATV enforcement, animal-related complaints, and forestry-related issues were also part of the workload. People are reminded that the Blue Ox Trail is not open for ATV use until April 1. Also, don’t forget to have current registration on your boat and make sure you have all the required safety equipment.
CO Curtis Simonson (International Falls #2) reports spending time this past week doing routine equipment maintenance and checking anglers fishing open portions of the Rainy River in boats. Most area landings are still blocked with shelf ice, preventing people from launching their boats like they normally would. Ice is disappearing quickly. Simonson would like to remind people to double-check registration on their boats, and make sure everyone has the proper number of PFDs before heading out on the open water for the first time this spring.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports anglers are still venturing out on the big lakes, even as conditions make it difficult to travel with snowmobiles. More ATV use was observed. Ice conditions can change rapidly with open holes already noticed around near-surface structure and moving water areas. Work was done on ongoing cases. Time was spent on annual training. Waters-related projects were checked for compliance.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring angling activity on area lakes. Area forest roads were checked and equipment work completed. Additional time was spent on administrative tasks.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) primarily worked trout anglers, checked fish house removal and wrapped up a big-game case. A complaint of a deer with a bullet hole, hanging in a garage, was investigated. The individual had shot the deer with a bow and out of season, but claimed it was first hit by a car. A second individual was also charged as it was stored at their residence. Bozovsky assisted the Hibbing Police Department with a felony warrant suspect who fled in a car and then on foot. Bozovsky assisted searching for the suspect and with the arrest after he was found hiding in a pickup box in someone’s driveway. Enforcement action was taken for minnows and extra lines on a designated trout lake, possessing big game without a license, no car-killed deer permit and possession of marijuana.
CO Matt Frericks (Virginia) worked on storing winter equipment for the summer and taking out other equipment and getting it ready for usage. Nearly all ice shelters have come off area lakes and any litter left behind will be addressed.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the past week monitoring fishing activity. Recent heavy snowfall caused a lot of slush on local lakes. Luckily, many anglers were able to get their fish houses off before the storm. Broughten also fielded calls regarding spring beaver trapping.