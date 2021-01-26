District 5 - Eveleth area
Monday
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) continues to report the main emphasis of the workload is ice fishing and snowmobiling activities. The trails are getting better with the recent snowfall, but it doesn’t take them long to wash out with a little bit of traffic. Ice fishing and spearing on the area lakes is slow, which is typical of January. Enforcement action for the past week included illegal snowmobile exhaust and registration issues. Snowmobile riders should remove the aftermarket exhaust (“cans”), as these could and will lead to closure of trails. In addition, enforcement action will be taken.
CO Curtis Simonson (International Falls #2) reports spending time this past week checking small-game hunters and trappers. This past weekend Simonson reports working ice anglers on Upper Red Lake. Overall numbers of people out fishing were down. People reported fishing activity being slow for the most part but had some success. Enforcement action taken this past week consisted of not having licenses in personal possession, possessing filleted fish on a special regulations lake, and angling with extra lines.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) monitored snowmobile activity and checked anglers on area waterways. Most snowmobile activity has been centered on waterway corridors as the overland trails are still in less-than-desirable condition. Anglers have been on the move with some success observed. Attempts were made to contact the owner of a vehicle apparently abandoned on public forest lands.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) checked a number of anglers and individuals spearing over the past week. Harvest success seems to have slowed considerably as of late, with many anglers reporting a tough walleye bite. Zavodnik continues to monitor snowmobile trails.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports checking anglers over the past week. Angling success remains poor with few fish observed being caught. Snowmobile traffic remains light and local trails remain poor due to lack of snow. Public access sites and area forest roads continue to be monitored.
CO Matt Frericks (Virginia) addressed equipment maintenance issues and spent some time patrolling for snowmobile activity. Most area trails are in poor shape and need snow. Despite the rough trails, a fair number of snowmobiles were seen out. Enforcement action was taken for operating unregistered snowmobiles and failure to transfer. Several trappers have contacted Frericks to turn in accidentally taken fishers and pine martens.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the past week monitoring fishing and snowmobiling activity. Fishing success continues to be limited. Slush on area lakes appears to diminishing. Snowmobile trails are in poor condition due to the lack of snow