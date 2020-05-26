District 5 - Eveleth area
Tuesday
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports a very busy Memorial Day weekend with lots of people enjoying the nice weather on Rainy Lake. The closing of the Canadian border has kept people on the U.S. waters, which made areas of the lake very busy. Some, in fact, were the busiest Kittelson has ever seen. Enforcement action for the week included no angling license, no boat registration, illegal-length walleye, and extra lines.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports activity has increase and become centered around area waterways. People are happy to be out on the lakes with the temperatures rising. Overall success for anglers has been favorable. Various fishing and boating violations were addressed over the holiday weekend. Reports of nuisance bears are starting to be heard. To avoid unwanted interactions, remove any source of what a bear may consider food. Birdfeeders attract more than just birds. Garbage containers should be kept where they cannot be accessed by animals. As natural food sources become available, bears will typically move on if we restrict access to what may attract them to residential areas. It is also more effective if landowners work together to remove all food sources from a neighborhood.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring area lakes and public access sites. Holiday weekend activities were light. ATV traffic was monitored. Minnow-trapping activities were checked. Beaver-related problems have started.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) completed an investigation from this spring’s trapping season resulting in violations including wanton waste, failure to notify a conservation officer within 24 hours of accidentally killing an otter and muskrat, and possession of otter out of season. Time was also spent working ATV and angling enforcement over the busy Memorial Day weekend. Enforcement action was taken on various ATV and boating safety violations, and an angler was also found to be in possession of an illegal-length northern pike.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked anglers, boaters and ATV riders, as well as aquatic species and state park enforcement during a busy holiday weekend on the lakes. Bozovsky taught species identification and wildlife complaints classes. PWC speed violations within 150 feet of shore outnumbered boating violations over the holiday weekend, with one operator not getting it. He was warned one day and was cited within 24 hours for the very same violation. He also felt he should disregard Bozovsky’s order to stop his PWC. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, illegal-length fish, no state park permit, and numerous boating, invasive species transport and PWC violations.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring boating, fishing, and ATV activity. Fewer people were observed recreating than past Memorial Day weekends. Anglers reported limited success. ATV activity remained high. Broughten arrested one individual for DUI on an ATV. Broughten also assisted with a wildfire investigation, an ATV crash, and a multiple vehicle crash.
Virginia – vacant.
International Falls #2 – vacant.