District 5 - Eveleth area
Monday
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls) and COC Curtis Simonson started the past week off checking deer hunters in the area. Hunters reported limited success. Time was spent investigating deer that people reported to be shot and left for waste. With the rifle season winding down, people reported slow deer movement to wrap up the season. Trespass calls were received and handled as well.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports overall deer-hunting activity this past week was some of the slowest observed. Most hunters encountered wondered where the deer were and commented that this was the worst year for seeing deer they can remember. The milder temperatures toward the end of the week coupled with hunters closing up their shacks for the season brought an uptick in activity, but still negative reports. A report of sick raccoons was heard, with the caller concerned her dog had encountered two slow-moving raccoons within the same general area in the past five weeks. Other activity included a trespass complaint and a decorative materials cutter operating without documented permission. Transporting loaded firearms in a motor vehicle was also encountered.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports most hunting camps were vacant and there was little traffic on area forest roads. Comments from hunters continue about the lack of deer. Public access sites were checked. ATV use was monitored. Equipment work continues.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) reports deer hunters were found to be low in numbers during the third week of the firearms deer season. Zavodnik and COs Bermel and Bozovsky worked a road-hunting detail in a high-complaint area over the weekend. Violations encountered included failure to register deer, shooting from the roadway, shooting from a motor vehicle, transporting a loaded firearm, and no blaze orange. Zavodnik handled a number of trespass and deer-baiting complaints. He reminds anglers to be extra cautious during the early ice and encourages them to wear a PFD and bring ice spikes with them while out on the lakes.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) continued working the ongoing firearms deer season and the associated complaints that accompany it. Bozovsky worked a road-hunting complaint with COs Zavodnik and Bermel. All sense of safety was disregarded as one road-hunting deer hunter, who was the passenger, shot out the driver's side window with the driver sitting behind the wheel. When the vehicle was stopped, a total of four citations were issued. New types of deer baits are being tried all the time, and Bozovsky thought he had seen it all. The last deer baiter of the season tried a new one that would work well to draw in deer, but didn't factor in a visit from the law. It is best to hunt the old-fashioned way so you can hunt the following year with the rifle you went out in the woods with. The first ice angler was observed on what was believed to be unsafe ice. Enforcement action was taken for shooting deer from the roadway, hunting deer over bait, transporting a loaded firearm, failure to register deer, no blaze orange, driving after revocation, no insurance, expired registration, trespassing, and shoot within 500 feet of an occupied building.
CO Matt Frericks (Virginia) continued to locate more deer baits throughout the deer season. No hunters were found hunting over the baits, however. Fewer and fewer hunters were seen during the final weekend of the rifle deer season. Trespass calls were investigated and enforcement action was taken for insufficient blaze orange.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the past week monitoring hunting and trapping activity. Deer hunters continue to report limited success and few hunters were observed taking to the field for the second week of deer season. Broughten also investigated complaints of trespass, shooting from the roadway, and operating an ATV during closed hours.
International Falls #2 vacant.