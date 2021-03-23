District 5 - Eveleth area
Monday
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports the fishing on the Rainy River has started with approximately 100-plus boats each day over the weekend. People are reminded to make sure their boats have current registration and the required boat safety equipment. Animal-related complaints were also handled, and he assisted neighboring officers with a trapping case. Enforcement action taken for the week included fishing license violations and failure to have the required boat safety equipment on board.
CO Curt Simonson (International Falls #2) reports spending time this week checking anglers on the Rainy River and finishing up a trapping investigation. Many anglers enjoyed being in the boat this past weekend with the nice weather. Simonson would like to remind people to make sure they have the proper boating safety equipment onboard their boat. With the water being very cold yet, it is important. Enforcement action taken this week consisted of keeping walleyes/sauger during a closed season, untagged snares, illegal snare loop size, and not tending traps daily as required.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports angling activity has slowed in both the number of participants and the number of fish being caught. Seasonal equipment maintenance was tended to. Waters-related projects were checked and monitored. Burning activity was monitored with conditions prime for fires to get away easily. Rain accumulating at the time of this report should help with fire danger and is being cheered by many individuals concerned about spring water levels.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) spent time responding to multiple complaints of garbage left on lakes after ice shelter removal. Collapsed pop-up hubs, cigarette butts, various garbage, plywood floors, and tarps were observed still laying on the ice over the warm weekend. Zavodnik also assisted with a fire investigation and with local law enforcement on a recreational vehicle complaint.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports checking area lakes, monitoring area forest roads, and continued work on equipment. Computer-based training rounded out the week.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the past week monitoring fishing and ATV activity. Anglers reported poor success this week. Ice on area lakes is deteriorating fast. Due to the lack of snow and rain, fire danger is high. Broughten fielded calls related to trespass, ATVs on snowmobile trails, and spring beaver trapping. Broughten also assisted local law enforcement with a single ATV rollover with serious injuries.
Tower – vacant.
Hibbing – vacant.
Virginia – vacant.